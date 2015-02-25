NEW YORK Feb 25 Fifty years after Omar Sharif
and Julie Christie captivated audiences in David Lean's
Oscar-winning epic film "Doctor Zhivago," the musical adaptation
of the love story set during the upheaval of the Russian
Revolution will open on Broadway.
The musical is based on Boris Pasternak's novel that became
an international bestseller after it was smuggled out of the
Soviet Union and published in Italy in 1957. Pasternak was
awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature a year later.
The musical, which premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in
California in 2006 and was followed by an Australian production,
begins previews on March 27 and opens on April 21 at the
Broadway Theatre.
"We spent a long, long time figuring out how to structure
the story so that we wouldn't shortchange the love story, which
is at the center, nor the epic side of the piece," said
Tony-winning director Des McAnuff.
Although the book recounts some of the most tragic events in
history, McAnuff said at its core it is a celebration of art,
life and love.
"Ultimately it is a story of five people, three men in love
with one woman and two women in love with one man," he said.
"There are many other dimensions but that is the center of the
piece."
British actor Tam Mutu, making his Broadway debut, plays the
married, idealist physician and poet Zhivago, who is torn by the
tumultuous events surrounding him and his love for another
woman, Lara, played by actress Kelli Barrett.
Mutu admitted being intimidated by the role Sharif made
famous in the 1965 film, but said the character of Zhivago is so
rich and nuanced it is a like a feeding ground for an actor.
It is also a musical adaptation of the book which will add a
different dimension to the character. With music by two-time
Grammy winner Lucy Simon, it has original songs with lyrics by
Tony nominee Michael Korie and Emmy nominee Amy Powers.
"I'm a huge romantic, so playing what is arguably one of the
most famous love stories of the 20th century is the stuff of
dreams," he said. "You honor what has gone before you, and you
put your own flavor to it as well."
"It is truly a very important novel, perhaps one of the most
important novels ever written," said McAnuff. "It punched a hole
in the Iron Curtain."
