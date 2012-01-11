BERLIN Jan 11 Pistol duelling in print
and energetic postings of "applause" accompanied the Facebook
premier of Theodor Fontane's "Effi Briest", which organisers
said was the first live staging of a play on the social
networking site.
Fontane's classic work, first published as a serial novel in
1894, was specially adapted to be performed on the Maxim Gorki
Theatre's "online Facebook stage" on Monday.
The play used status updates, photo uploads and wall
postings from characters to relate protagonist Effi Briest's
descent into disrepute.
"We were really pleased to try something new and innovative,
and have learned a lot about how we can use the internet for our
productions," a spokeswoman for the theatre told Reuters.
Audience participation was encouraged and viewers were asked
to help out with a number of tasks, including voting for wedding
dresses and posting their contributions to a love letter.
But any ill-timed posts of written coughing fits from
audience members were reproached with messages of "silence in
the theatre, please" from the moderator and narrator, "Theo von
Tain", or Theodor Fontane.
At least 1,200 people registered themselves with the
production's Facebook group, enabling them to participate in the
production, before "admittance to the stage" was closed at 8
p.m., but organisers said more may have watched online.
"We had a large group of people watching and they joined in
as we thought they would. They were really attentive but also
well-behaved and were quiet when we asked them to be," the
spokeswoman said.
The theatre would consider staging more plays on Facebook in
the future, she said.
"Facebook can't replace the stage, but it offers some really
interesting opportunities to perform theatre online," she said.
The project was arranged to complement a more traditional
stage production of Effi Briest, which will premier at the real
theatre on Saturday.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)