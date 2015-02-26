NEW YORK Feb 26 "Finding Neverland," Hollywood
film producer Harvey Weinstein's first hands-on foray into
musical theater and which follows the British family that
inspired Scottish playwright J.M. Barrie's classic children tale
"Peter Pan," has staked its place on Broadway.
After the reworking of the 2012 version that played in
England and a dispute over publicity in New York, the musical
will begin performances in March and open on April 15 at the
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
"Finding Neverland," with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow of
British pop group Take That, chronicles Barrie's friendship with
the widow Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her young sons.
Barrie, a playwright, is in the midst of a career slump and
suffering from writer's block when he meets and befriends the
family in a London park. They help him find joy again in his
life and the imagination and courage to write his tale about the
boy who can fly and who never grows up.
"At the end of the day, this is about the power of
imagination, and what better place to explore that than in the
theater," said Matthew Morrison, the Broadway veteran and star
of the hit TV series "Glee," who plays Barrie in the musical.
"Finding Neverland" marks a return to Broadway for Morrison
after a seven-year absence. The musical also stars "Frasier"
actor Kelsey Grammer in the dual roles of Captain Hook and
Barrie's theatrical producer Charles Frohman.
"Finding Neverland" is based on Weinstein's 2004 film of the
same name, starring Johnny Depp as Barrie and Kate Winslet as
Llewelyn Davies. Although Weinstein has been involved in other
Broadway shows, this collaboration with Tony-winning director
Diane Paulus ("Pippin") is close to his heart.
"The alchemy is mine and Diane has been the leader ever
since and it has been great," Weinstein told Reuters.
He credits his four daughters, whom he said don't agree on
anything, for being the impetus for adapting the film into a
musical.
"They are really happy I am doing it. Here is a show that
unites them and hopefully unites other families," he said.
The musical, which had a run last summer at the American
Repertory Theater in Massachusetts, has not been without
problems.
Weinstein brought in a new creative team following the
English production in 2012, and he parted ways with New York
publicist Rick Miramontez after a disagreement about how the
musical was being promoted.
