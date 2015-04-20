By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, April 20 Broadway welcomed its first
lesbian lead character in the musical "Fun Home" with open arms
and glowing reviews, praising the groundbreaking show for its
originality and sensitivity.
The musical, which opened at the Circle in the Square
Theatre on Sunday night, was a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer
Prize for drama and enjoyed a sold-out, extended run Off
Broadway.
It is based on the best-selling graphic memoir, "Fun Home: A
Family Tragicomic," by lesbian writer/cartoonist Alison Bechdel
about her dysfunctional family and childhood in rural
Pennsylvania in a funeral home run by her father, a closeted gay
man who also taught English.
Bechdel, played by three actresses at different times in her
life, comes to terms with her own sexuality and her difficult
relationship with her father in the non-linear musical.
"It's unconventional grist, to be sure, and musical theater
is better for it," said New York's Daily News. "The material is
handled with such delicacy and expertise that it speaks
universally about big things that matter: life, love, family,
surviving."
The New York Time described it "an extraordinary musical,
which pumps oxygenating fresh air into the cultural recycling
center that is Broadway," while the trade magazine Variety
dubbed it "New! Fresh! Original!"
Lisa Kron, a multiple Tony nominee, adapted Bechdel's book
and provided the lyrics for Jeanine Tesori's score for the show
that is staged in the round by director Sam Gold.
Actress Beth Malone is the adult Bechdel, as she reminisces
about growing up in the funeral home, which is shortened to 'fun
home' by the family. Emily Skeggs, as the college student, and
Sydney Lucas, as a child, are younger versions of the author.
"Each performance brings something distinctive yet
inextricably interrelated to the role," said "The Hollywood
Reporter."
Michael Cerveris, a Tony winner for "Assassins," is
Bechdel's domineering father, Bruce, and Judy Kuhn is his
long-suffering wife Helen.
The New York Times said Cerveris has the toughest role is
the musical and handles it adeptly.
"Bruce just isn't a man with a double life, but a character
shaped with love and exasperation, recrimination and guilt by
Alison's recollection of him," it said, adding Cerveris is "both
irresistible and forbidding, warmly accessible and icily
opaque."
The Hollywood Reporter said "Fun Home" is a risky production
for Broadway, which tends to be mainstream.
"But for anyone who cares about adventurous musical theater,
it's not to be missed."
