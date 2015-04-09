By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 Nearly 50 years after Leslie
Caron captured hearts in the film "Gigi," actress Vanessa
Hudgens is tackling the role in her Broadway debut in a more
modern musical version of the French story.
The revival of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's musical
based on the character in French writer Colette's 1944 novella
of the same name opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on Wednesday
night.
Caron played the young girl being groomed to become a
courtesan in 1900 Paris in the 1958 film. It won nine Oscars,
including best picture and best director for Vincente Minnelli.
But the musical, retooled to reflect more modern
sensibilities, failed to impress critics, with the New York
Times describing it as being "scrubbed of anything even remotely
naughty or distasteful."
"Gidget goes Parisian in 'Gigi," the Daily News said in a
headline.
Hudgens, the 26-year-old former Disney star who
gained fame as the studious good girl in the "High School
Musical" films, blossoms from a naive schoolgirl into a
beautiful young woman under the tutelage of her grandmother and
aunt, in the role played by Audrey Hepburn in the 1951 stage
play.
"Her characterization comes to life when Gigi pours her
heart into her throat," said the New York Times. "But in between
songs Ms. Hudgens's performance flattens into two dimensions, at
most."
The newspaper added that although she does not lack energy,
her performance was emotionally vacant. The Daily News agreed,
saying it was a "perky but ooh-la-la-less Broadway debut."
But USA Today said she "does perky and elegant with equal
poise."
In the revival Gigi is 18, not 15, and her rich suitor and
future husband Gaston Lachaille (Corey Cott) is younger, closing
the age gap between the two.
The signature song, "Thank Heaven for Little Girls" which
was made famous by an elderly French actor Maurice Chevalier in
the film, is now sung by Gigi's grandmother and aunt.
The Hollywood Reporter found both Hudgens and Cott capable
in their roles but said they never came alive with any passion.
Although some critics found the latest version lacking, the
New York Post newspaper said it was more "in line with modern
ideas about women and romance."
"This honorable 'Gigi' may be a good pick if you can't get
into 'Wicked' on Take Your Daughter to the Theatre Day," it
said, referring to the hit Broadway musical.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Richard Chang)