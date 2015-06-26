LONDON, June 26 Harry Potter, the world's most
famous boy wizard, is set to make his debut on the London stage
next year in a new play called the Cursed Child which has been
created in collaboration with author J.K. Rowling.
Rowling said on her Twitter feed that the new play was the
result of a collaboration between herself and writer Jack Thorne
and director John Tiffany.
"I don't want to say too much more, because I don't want to
spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans," she said on
Twitter. "However, I can say that it is not a prequel!"
Rowling is one of the world's best-selling authors. Her
seven "Harry Potter" novels have sold more than 450 million
copies around the world, and spawned an eight-part film
franchise that grossed more than $7 billion at the worldwide box
office.
