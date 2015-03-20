By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 After years playing the
ambitious copywriter Peggy Olson in the acclaimed TV show "Mad
Men," Elisabeth Moss has traded the small screen for the
Broadway stage in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning
drama "The Heidi Chronicles."
The feminist play, which opened on Thursday night at the
Music Box Theatre, is a revival of Wendy Wasserstein's work that
opened on Broadway in 1989.
Women have made strides in gaining equality and juggling
careers and family in the quarter century since it was written
but many of its themes are relevant today.
"Lesson from 'The Heidi Chronicles' still ring true," the
newspaper USA Today said in a headline. "A debate of the 80s,
motherhood vs. career, still resonates,' added the New York
Times.
The play follows the hopes, dreams and disappointments of
Heidi Holland (Moss) and her baby-boomer generation. It begins
with Heidi giving a lecture as an art historian and looks back
to high school in 1965 and then follows her through college, the
feminist movement, relationships and career over more than two
decades.
"Elisabeth Moss (waving goodbye to 'Mad Men') is
effortlessly endearing - and wonderfully real - as the brainy,
mixed-up heroine," said the trade magazine Variety.
USA Today praised the "empathy and accessibility" Moss, 32,
brings to the role along with a goofiness and "a slight neurotic
edge that suits the character."
But The New York Post said she struggled in the role and The
Daily News described her performance as "middling."
Byrce Pinkham, a Tony nominee for "A Gentleman's Guide to
Love and Murder," is Heidi's gay friend Peter, whom she meets at
a high school dance. He becomes her best friend and a well-known
pediatrician.
Scoop Rosenbaum, played by "American Pie" actor Jason Biggs,
is an arrogant writer who picks up Heidi at a Eugene McCarthy
campaign event. Despite his marriage and affairs they form a
life-long relationship.
"Biggs manages to make a manipulative, self-serving
philanderer oddly likeable, which is crucial to Heidi's enduring
affection for him, and Pinkham tosses off Peter's bon mots with
genial aplomb," said The Hollywood Reporter.
But it is Moss who carries the play, particularly with a
touching monologue to her high school alumnae.
"Ms. Moss, her eyes moistening even as her voice remains
strong, delivers this beautiful speech with a grace that grows
strong as Heidi's peppery, self-aware humor gives way to
lacerating honesty," said the New York Times.
