NEW YORK Jan 16 What happens in Las Vegas does
not always stay there. "Honeymoon in Vegas," based on the 1992
Nicholas Cage movie, arrived on Broadway on Thursday night with
a winning dose of glitz and kitsch.
The musical, starring Tony Danza as a dapper, high-rolling
gambler, is adapted from the movie of the same name which also
featured James Caan and Sarah Jessica Parker. Its Broadway
opening at the Nederlander Theatre was replete with skydiving
Elvis impersonators and sexy showgirls.
"'Honeymoon in Vegas' answers gloomy Gotham's crying need
for some good lowbrow farce," said trade journal Variety, adding
it is just the ticket to warm up freezing New Yorkers.
The New York Times chimed in, saying the production is
everything audiences would want it to be.
"That means a little hip, a little square, a little
dangerous, a little kitschy and a whole lotta delicious fun," it
added.
Danza, best known for his roles in the TV comedies "Taxi"
and "Who's The Boss?", portrays gambler Tommy Korman, a widower
who falls madly in love with a younger woman who looks like his
deceased wife.
But Betsy Nolan, played by actress Brynn O'Malley, is in Las
Vegas to marry her Brooklyn-based fiance, Jack Singer (Rob
McClure), who unfortunately has a fear of commitment because of
a curse from his overbearing, late mother.
"Much of the humor in the finger-popping first act derives
from Jack and Betsy's absurd situation," said the New York Post
newspaper.
Jack must up his game to keep his girl in the zany plot that
moves from the neon lights of Vegas to the shores of
sun-drenched Hawaii.
"It's breezy and fun, full of toe-tapping numbers, witty
design touches and frequent bursts of irreverent comic
inspiration," said the Hollywood Reporter.
But the entertainment trade newspaper added that the
2-1/2-hour show slumped in the middle before bouncing back.
All the leads won praise from critics who described McClure
as a "winning nebbish" and O'Malley as plucky but in need of a
new wig.
They reserved special kudos for tap-dancing, crooning Danza,
63, in what the New York Times described as a "breakout
performance."
"His Tommy is an ever-mellow figure of both menace and
romance, a criminal pragmatist with a soft, dreamy side," it
said.
"What he conveys with the tiniest inflection or quirk of a
finger is immense and the sum effect of a fabulously sober comic
performance," it added.
