By Alice Baghdjian
| BERLIN, March 20
German director Heiner Goebbels
on Tuesday scooped Norway's International Ibsen Award, the most
valuable theatre prize in the world, for his pioneering work in
musical theatre.
Goebbels will claim the award, named after 19th century
Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, later in the year along with
2.5 million Norwegian crowns ($437,200)-- which the organisers
said was the largest amount of prize money for any theatre award
on the planet.
The award's panel of judges, made up of senior figures
within the world of theatre, described Goebbels as one of the
"great creative personalities of today."
"He is a true innovator and his works defy conventional
definition," the panel said in a statement.
"He has explored and expanded the relationship between
theatre and music and in doing so has developed the elements of
theatre in a way that has opened up new insights and
possibilities," the panel said.
Primarily a composer, Goebbels's work has been performed in
over 50 countries, and ranged from large-scale productions in
opera houses to a wordless installation for the theatre.
"The recognition means a lot to me," the 60-year-old told
Reuters. "I'm trying to experiment with the medium of theatre
and research ground that has not been covered. This can be a big
risk as you're not really in the system of theatre."
Sounds often clash with the visual elements on stage in his
work, giving productions a surreal quality.
"I work with theatre from a musical side but I also try to
divide [the music] from what you can see, and open a space
between the two," Goebbels said.
The prize, which was founded in 2007, is funded by the
Norwegian government and awarded every two years on Ibsen's
birthday to an individual or institution that has brought a new
artistic dimension to drama or theater.
Previous winners include English director Peter Brook, whose
works include the 1963 film adaptation of "Lord of the Flies"
and numerous productions at the experimental theatre Bouffes du
Nord in Paris.
The award ceremony will take place during the International
Ibsen Festival at the National Theatre in Oslo in September,
where Goebbels' work "Eraritjaritjaka" will be performed.
($1 = 5.7180 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Paul Casciato)