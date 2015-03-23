By Isla Binnie
ROME, March 23 Actor and director Luigi Lo
Cascio says he "stripped the flesh" from Shakespeare's great
tragedy Othello for his new version, with a pared-down cast and
a white-skinned Moor speaking Sicilian dialect.
The production dispenses with sailors, officers, attendants,
family members and the young lieutenant whose presumed love
affair with Othello's wife Desdemona leads the debased general
to murder her under the influence of his devious ensign Iago.
Only Othello, Iago and Desdemona remain, joined by a soldier
of Lo Cascio's invention who guides the story like the chorus in
classical drama, and physically raises the curtain on one scene.
Iago, portrayed by Lo Cascio himself, Vincenzo Pirrotta's
Othello and the soldier Ludovico, played by Giovanni Calcagno,
all speak Sicilian dialect -- a distinct language with the same
roots as Italian that can be impenetrable to outsiders.
Underlining her isolation, Desdemona, played by Valentina
Cenni, is the only character to speak Italian as she daydreams
about joining her husband at war, unaware that Iago is poisoning
her husband's mind against her.
Lo Cascio, a native of Sicily who has made films on social
themes such as the 1978 kidnapping and killing of former premier
Aldo Moro by Red Brigades guerrillas, chose the Sicilian dialect
because he found standard Italian was not powerful enough to
transmit Shakespeare's metaphors and wordplay.
"Dialect came to my aid, it is closer to feelings, to
emotions," he told La Repubblica. "A spectator should be able to
be carried along even if they don't understand every letter."
Applause at Rome's Quirino Theatre on Sunday afternoon
suggested the production was having the desired effect on
members of the audience who did not speak the dialect of the
island which has a population of around 5 million.
"At the beginning, I didn't understand it at all, but by the
end you grasp the sense of the words," said Franco Scorretti,
73. "Staging Shakespeare in Sicilian dialect is a difficult and
courageous experiment."
Playing on the assumption that theatre-goers already know
the story of the Machiavellian ensign who conspires to convince
the general of his wife's infidelity, Lo Cascio's script
rearranges the timescale.
Iago stumbles through the audience -- apparently on his way
to the gallows -- before the audience sees the murder he helped
bring about take place.
In this interpretation, "the story of Othello is the story
of a man" and "what drives him to commit his evil act is clearly
not due to the implications of having black skin", Lo Cascio
writes in the director's notes.
The production ends on March 29.
