NEW YORK Oct 30 Keira Knightley makes her
Broadway debut in a new adaptation of Emile Zola's "Therese
Raquin", taking to the stage as a woman trapped in a loveless
marriage, who begins an affair with her husband's friend.
The British actress, who has been nominated twice for an
Oscar, portrays the title character in the play based on the
1867 novel.
On the first night of previews on Oct. 1, an audience member
interrupted the performance by shouting at Knightley and tossing
flowers on stage.
"It's live theatre and things happen. And the whole point of
it is that our job is to stay within the story because there is
a lot of other people who have come to watch it," Knightley said
at the opening night's red carpet on Thursday.
"It's really important that they get the experience ...
Obviously you get sometimes where you simply can't continue,
which is what happened on our first preview. But I think
everybody has to put their chin up and just get on."
Knightley, known for films such as "The Imitation Game",
"Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Pride & Prejudice", made her
theatrical debut in "The Misanthrope" in 2009 in London's West
End. She returned to the London stage in "The Children's Hour".
In this play, presented by the Roundabout Theatre Company at
New York's Studio 54, the set takes the audience back and forth
between scenes and even features a lake on stage.
Two-time Tony Award winner Judith Light plays Madame Raquin,
Therese's aunt, Gabriel Ebert portrays Therese's husband Camille
while "Constantine" actor Matt Ryan plays her lover, Laurent.
"Therese Raquin" runs until Jan. 3.
