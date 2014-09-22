NEW YORK, Sept 22 The stage musical of "The Lion
King" has generated the highest total box office of any
production in any entertainment medium, with worldwide takings
of more than $6.2 billion, a spokesman for Walt Disney Co
said on Monday.
The musical, which has been running on Broadway since 1997
and has been playing around the world, has exceeded the takings
of the animated film of the same name, which are almost $1
billion.
"It is the highest-grossing total in box office history," a
spokesman told Reuters. "The $6.2 billion figure is just the box
office of the stage musical."
The spokesman said the show had reached the new record
during the summer.
"The Lion King," based on the 1994 animated Disney film of
the same name, follows the journey of Simba, a young lion born
into animal royalty. When Simba is ousted into the wild by his
evil uncle, he overcomes adversity with the help of his jungle
friends to reclaim his crown as king of African wildlife.
Directed by Julie Taymor, the musical features songs by
Elton John and lyrics from Tim Rice.
"It's difficult not to become emotional at this realization
of the show's impact," said Thomas Schumacher, president and
producer at Disney Theatrical Productions.
The total makes "The Lion King" more valuable than any
single Harry Potter film, the blockbuster "Titanic" or any of
the "Star Wars" movies. By way of comparison, the
highest-grossing film in history is "Avatar," with nearly $2.8
billion worldwide, according to Disney.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)