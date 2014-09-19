By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 In an age of instant
messaging, digital communication and fleeting relationships, the
revival of "Love Letters," a play about an enduring friendship
recorded with pen and paper, is still capturing hearts on
Broadway.
A.R. Gurney's play about two friends who shared their
thoughts, emotions and lives by writing letters to each other
for five decades debuted on Broadway in 1989, before the advent
of cellphones and text messages.
But critics said a noteworthy revival that opened on
Thursday night is as touching as it was more than two decades
ago.
"After all these years, Gurney's bittersweet love letter to
an oddly matched couple who maintain an epistolary friendship
for half a century can still tug at the old heartstrings," said
Variety, the trade magazine.
The Hollywood Reporter concurred, calling it "a rare work
whose emotional richness requires no embellishment in order to
become a full-bodied theatrical experience."
Dual Tony winner Brian Dennehy ("Long Day's Journey Into
Night" and "Death of a Salesman") and Mia Farrow, best known for
films such as "Hannah and Her Sisters" and "The Great Gatsby"
play the two well-heeled friends whose lives, although apart,
remained intertwined.
They are the first in a rotating cast of actors to appear in
the limited-engagement play. Carol Burnett, Alan Alda, Candice
Bergen, Stacy Keach, Diana Rigg, Angelica Huston and Martin
Sheen will take on the roles in later performances.
Dennehy, 76, is Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, a conservative,
upright, studious boy whose Ivy League education leads him to a
career in law and politics.
Farrow, 69, plays Melissa Gardner, a wealthy, rebellious,
free spirit, whose parents divorce when she is young. While Andy
grows up in a tight-knit family, which she envies, Melissa is
raised by an alcoholic mother and shuffled off to camp and her
grandmother's house during school holidays.
The two actors are seated side-by-side at a table facing the
audience on a stark stage as they read the love letters that
began when they were seven-year-old classmates.
Through a correspondence that starts with birthday party
invitations, thank you notes and valentines they bolster each
other through lonely stints at boarding school, challenges in
college, failed romances, accomplishments and disappointments,
marriages and children with other people, and their own brief
affair.
"The performances of both actors deepen and evolve as their
characters do," said the New York Times. But the newspaper
reserved special praise for Farrow.
"Ms. Farrow gives a remarkable performance, so vividly felt
and fully realized that you forget that she is merely reciting
notes and letters," it said. "Her portrayal cast a heartbreaking
spell as Melissa's fragility slowly emerges."
The New York Daily News said that with less able actors
"Love Letters" could have ended up a pity party.
"With this duo, though, the play emerges as sweet, elegant
and touching, as two lives come together in vibrant focus. The
evening also makes the case for the value of letter-writing."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)