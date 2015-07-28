LONDON, July 28 Grand illusions, mind readings
and death-defying escapology come to London this summer in a
magic show billed as "the biggest in decades" in the British
capital.
Running for five weeks, "Impossible" will seek to wow
audiences with its line-up of magicians, tricksters and
daredevil performers at its West End venue, close to where
escape artist Harry Houdini once performed for London crowds.
"My job can be very dangerous ... In 'Impossible' I'm
completely on fire, I shoot crossbows on the stage," daredevil
stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin told Reuters.
"The audience are going to be in for a big surprise ...
There hasn't been a stage show like this in London for a very
long time."
His co-star Ali Cook follows in Houdini's footsteps in the
show by freeing himself from handcuffs and a neck brace while in
a water tank.
"For some reason (magic) is back. It's really popular not
just here but around the world. There's a lot of big magic shows
just touring the whole world at the moment" Cook said.
"No one has seen (magic) for a long time so it's like it's
new again ... One of the rare things that magic can do is make
... you feel amazed ... I think that's why people are seeking
that out again."
"Impossible" runs at the Noel Coward Theatre until August
29.
(Reporting By Jane Witherspoon; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)