NEW YORK Aug 27 British actor Clive Owen swaps
Hollywood for the stage in "Old Times", making his Broadway
debut in a revival of Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter's 1971 play.
The "Children of Men" and "Closer" actor, who has London
theatre credits to his name, will appear alongside fellow
Britons Eve Best, who previously starred in Pinter's "The
Homecoming", and "True Detective" actress Kelly Reilly.
In the play, Owen's character Deeley and his wife Kate
receive a visit from her longtime friend Anna, an encounter
where memories are soon viewed as threats amidst building
emotions.
"... It's a really stunning piece of writing and three great
parts. I love the part and I love the fact that Doug (Hodge) our
director has worked with Pinter a lot," Owen said at a photo
call for the play on Wednesday night.
"I feel very comfortable with him at the helm because he
understands the world so well."
British actor and Tony Award winner Douglas Hodge has
starred in several of Pinter's plays. He also makes his Broadway
directorial debut with "Old Times".
"I've worked with Pinter for more or less 10 years, almost
exclusively really ... He was a great mentor, a great friend,
almost a father figure to me," he said of the playwright who
died in 2008.
"I've loved this play ... I think it's probably one of the
best plays in the last 50 years."
Radiohead singer and songwriter Thom Yorke has written the
music for the play.
"Old Times" officially opens on Oct. 6 at the American
Airlines Theatre, running until Nov. 29. Previews start on Sept.
17.
(Reporting By Alicia Powell in New York; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Michael Roddy)