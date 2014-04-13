By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 The London production of "Book
of Mormon" won best musical at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, and
its star Gavin Creel took home the award for best actor in a
musical.
A staging of Stephen Sondheim's one-time flop "Merrily We
Roll Along" won the award for best musical revival while an
adaptation of Ibsen's "Ghosts" was another big winner at
Britain's biggest night for theatre.
The play "Chimerica" examining the relations between China
and America won best new play award for playwright Lucy Kirkwood
and best director award for Lyndsey Turner, and overall was the
biggest award winner, taking away five.
"To come to the West End for us was a privilege and this
award is an absolute honour," Anne Garefino, co-producer of
"Book of Mormon" said in accepting the evening's top award for
the London theatre district production of the show by "South
Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.
"It's one of those things where you pinch yourself," Creel
said after the awards, adding that when he was growing up in
Ohio he used to walk around the kitchen dreaming of winning an
award, and now he wouldn't have to do that anymore.
The award was presented to Garefino and co-producer Sonia
Friedman by ABBA singers and creative team Bjorn Ulvaeus and
Benny Andersson, after which the show ended with a medley of
ABBA hits.
Richard Eyre, the director who mounted the revival of
"Ghosts" which got rave reviews and closed three weeks ago after
170 performances, got the nod for having produced the year's
best revival of a play.
Lesley Manville was named best actress for her performance
as Helene in "Ghosts" while Jack Lowden received the best
supporting actor award for his performance as Oswald in the same
production.
Manville said that Eyre's adaptation of Ibsen's 1881 play
had taken it in a new direction.
"It was very visceral, very emotional and the audience was
very engaged," Manville said.
The award for best actor in a play went to Rory Kinnear who
attributed his win partly to his character of Iago in
Shakespeare's "Othello" being an audience favourite.
"Iago has got a rapport with the audience. People love the
villain," Kinnear said.
The star-studded ceremony included appearances by model Kate
Moss, opera singers Lesley Garrett and Joseph Calleja, actor
James McAvoy and actresses Bernadette Peters, Kathleen Turner,
Hayley Atwell and Judi Dench.
Dench had been nominated for best actress for her role in
"Peter and Alice" but it was not a great night for Hollywood
personalities as she, Jude Law and Tim Hiddleston, all nominees,
lost out.
Winners were as follows:
Best new musical: "Book of Mormon"
Special award - Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr of Britain's
National Theatre
Best actress in a musical: Zrinka Cvitesic for "Once"
Best actor in a musical: Gavin Creel
Best supporting role in a musical: Stephen Ashfield in "Book
of Mormon"
Best director: Lyndsey Turner for "Chimerica"
Best new play: "Chimerica"
Best musical revival: "Merrily We Roll Along"
Outstanding achievement in music: "Once"
Best theatre choreographer: Casey Nicholaw "Book of Mormon"
Outstanding achievement in dance: Michael Hulls
Best new dance production: "Puzzle" Sadler's Wells-Sidi
Larbi Cherkaoui
Outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre:
"Handbagged"
Audience favourite: "Les Miserables"
Outstanding achievement in opera: English Touring Opera
Best new opera production: Verdi's "Les Vepres Siciliennes"
Royal Opera House
Best new comedy: "Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense"
Best family entertainment: "The Wind in the Willows"
Best set design: Es Devlin for "Chimerica"
Best costume design: Mark Thompson for "Charlie and the
Chocolate Factory"
Best sound design: Gareth Owen for "Merrily We Roll
Along"/Carolyn Downing for "Chimerica"
Best lighting: Finn Ross and Tim Lutkin for "Chimerica"/
Paul Pyant and Jon Driscoll for "Charlie and the Chocolate
Factory"
Best actor: Rory Kinnear for "Othello"
Best actress: Lesley Manville for "Ghosts"
Best supporting actress: Sharon Clarke in "The Amen Corner"
Best supporting actor: Jack Lowden in "Ghosts"
Best revival: Richard Eyre for Ibsen's "Ghosts"
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)