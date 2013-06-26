LONDON, June 26 Director Sam Mendes earned
grudging critical acclaim for a stage musical of "Charlie and
the Chocolate Factory" but was always going to struggle in
comparison to much-loved past productions of Roald Dahl's work.
The glitzy new staging of Dahl's children's novel, which
opened in London on Tuesday, battles universal applause for an
earlier production of his "Matilda", Gene Wilder's whimsical
Willy Wonka in the 1971 film and Johnny Depp's turn in 2005 -
not to mention the audience's memories of the book.
Acquiring the rights was a two-decade personal quest by the
47-year-old Mendes, best known for directing the hugely
successful 2012 James Bond film "Skyfall" and winning a Best
Director Oscar for "American Beauty".
"I spent 25 years trying to get the rights for 'Charlie and
the Chocolate Factory' to do on stage," Mendes told Reuters from
the red carpet at the play's premiere on Tuesday.
Critics praised Mendes for the sleek technical wizardry of
the lavish show, which zips along in the second half using
intricate sets, puppetry and ingenious costumes.
However, Act One drags in its telling of how impoverished
Charlie Bucket wins the golden ticket that will allow him to
tour Wonka's chocolate factory alongside the greedy Augustus
Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde, spoiled brat Veruca Salt
and the terrifying videogame addict Mike Teavee.
Musically, critics had little time for the songs of Marc
Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
"Marc Shaiman's music is mainly unmemorable and the lyrics
are hard to make out in the ensemble numbers," wrote Libby
Purves in a three-star Times review on Wednesday.
"TWITCHY HINT OF THE PSYCHO"
However, the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka - played by
Douglas Hodge in electric green trousers, purple frock coat,
spats and a top hat - won cheers for originality.
"Douglas Hodge is a splendidly charismatic and disconcerting
Willy Wonka, brilliantly combining jokes with a twitchy hint of
the psycho," wrote the Telegraph's Charles Spencer in a
three-star review.
Critics also enjoyed the efforts of the child actors, with
Jack Costello's performance as Charlie singled out.
"Jack Costello's adorable portrayal of Charlie suffused the
proceedings with a lovely sense of the boy's pining purity,"
wrote the Independent's Paul Taylor in a four-star review.
The Guardian called Mark Thompson's sets, including
Charlie's home and the brilliant chocolate room - complete with
chocolate waterfall - a "sumptuous feast".
Noted highlights were the special effects and costumes that
allowed adults to play the diminutive Ooompah-Loompah factory
workers, turned Veruca into a Blueberry and shrunk Mike Teavee.
"On the positive side we can enter clever special effects (a
good gag with a shrunken child) and a much better second half,"
wrote the Daily Mail's Quentin Letts in a three star review
headlined: "Choc horror!"
Most reviewers compared the Mendes production unfavourably
with Tim Minchin's Tony award-winning musical version of Dahl's
"Matilda" for the Royal Shakespeare Company which won a host of
awards in 2012. But Financial Times reviewer Ian Shuttleworth
gave Mendes four stars for creating warmth and beauty.
"It is flavoursome yet familiar, and above all it won't rot
your teeth."
