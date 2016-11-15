LONDON Nov 15 British composer Andrew Lloyd
Webber opened 'School of Rock - The Musical' at the New London
Theatre on Monday, bringing the multi-award nominated production
from Broadway.
'School of Rock' follows lead character Dewey Finn, a rock
star who poses as a substitute school teacher and welds a class
of straight-A students into a rock band.
The role was made famous by actor Jack Black in the 2003
film directed by Richard Linklater.
"Everybody in this story is touched by music, in some way or
another, and that is the reason I really wanted to do it," Lloyd
Webber told Reuters, speaking about the production, nominated
for four Tony Awards this year.
