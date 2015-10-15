NEW YORK Oct 15 Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber
has offered a glimpse of his latest musical, a stage adaptation
of hit 2003 film comedy "School of Rock", with a 360-degree
video of the new Broadway production.
Lloyd Webber, the composer of "The Phantom of the Opera" and
"Cats", announced last December he was bringing to the stage the
movie about wannabe rockstar substitute teacher Dewey Finn, who
forms a band with his young pupils.
Previews begin in New York in November and the show is set
to open in December. It will feature songs from the movie, new
music by Lloyd Webber and a book by "Downton Abbey" creator
Julian Fellowes.
"It kind of takes me back to the time when I was able to
write with children and work with children," Lloyd Webber said
of the new production at the launch of the promotional video on
Wednesday. "It was a bit of fresh air really."
The video shows Finn, played by Broadway actor Alex
Brightman, with the young cast performing "You're In the Band"
in the classroom -- a song where the teacher turns his students
into a rock band.
Viewers can scroll around the room, where the black boards
have references to Lloyd Webber's past musicals and the ceiling
shows the lyrics for the song.
Lloyd Webber said the video was shot in one take.
"It's happening all around you, all in one go. It's all in
one take, you can't edit it because everybody is always in a
different position," he said. "It was a great experiment."
The "School of Rock" film which starred Jack Black as Finn,
grossed more than $131 million at box offices worldwide.
