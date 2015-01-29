LONDON Jan 29 Tom Stoppard, the grand old man
of British theatre, is back with his first new stage play in
nine years, tackling typically big ideas: consciousness, science
and God.
"The Hard Problem" is a 100-minute gallop, with no interval,
through neurobiology, religion and improbable "black swan"
events in financial markets that is both contemporary and
timeless. Along the way there are tales of altruistic vampire
bats and some good jokes.
While the play fizzes with ideas it is arguably less
successful as a human drama, and reviews of the production at
the National Theatre's intimate Dorfman venue in London were
mixed on Thursday.
Still, a new Stoppard play is always an event and there are
few tickets left until April, when it will be broadcast live to
hundreds of cinemas around the world.
Ideas are always central for the 77-year-old Czech-born
author, who was named the "greatest living playwright" at the
Evening Standard Theatre Awards last year for half a century of
work ranging from stage plays like "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern
Are Dead" and "Arcadia" to the movie "Shakespeare in Love".
The audience gets fair warning it is in for an intellectual
workout this time, from a programme that features letters
between Stoppard and evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins on
Cartesian dualism, or the separation of mind and matter.
The set hammers home the point, too, with LED lights firing
like neurons over the action below.
The opening scene plunges straight into a debate on game
theory between two lovers, representing opposing views on
whether consciousness is more than the mechanistic activity of
molecules -- a question described by philosopher David Chalmers
as "the hard problem".
The story centres on one of them, a semi-religious
psychology researcher called Hilary, who gets a tough message on
the materialist realities of modern brain research from her
tutor-lover Spike.
"If you want something cuddly, try business studies," he
tells her, as she prepares for an interview at the "Krohl
Institute for Brain Science".
Spike is an archetypal Darwinian reductionist, renaming
Raphael's Madonna and Child as "Woman Maximising Gene Survival".
Straddling the scientific cut-and-thrust is hedge fund
manager Jerry Krohl, the institute's founder, who is fascinated
by how neuroscience meshes with the herd psychology behind
financial markets.
And tying the plot together is a tale of Hilary's absent
child, which is finally resolved in a plot twist that is either
a highly unlikely coincidence or a "miracle", depending on where
the viewer stands on the atheism-religion curve.
Stoppard's play does not ultimately answer the hard problem,
which is no great surprise, given the uncertainty among
scientists as to whether the human brain is actually complex
enough ever to understand itself.
