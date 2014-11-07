NEW YORK Nov 7 The blockbuster post-apocalyptic
action franchise "The Hunger Games" is hitting the stage and
will open London in the summer of 2016 in a new purpose-built
theater next to Wembley Stadium, Lionsgate said on
Friday.
The studio behind "The Hunger Games" said it was teaming
with Dutch media company Imagine Nation and U.S. based
Triangular Entertainment on the show, which will be produced by
Tony Award winner Robin de Levita and others.
"Their creative genius, combined with world-class production
values and state-of-the-art technology, will provide a uniquely
immersive experience for fans around the world," Lionsgate Chief
Marketing Officer Tim Palen said in a statement.
The latest installment in the series, "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay Part 1," stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, Josh
Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson. It will be
released worldwide on Nov. 21.
The previous two "Hunger Games" films grossed more than $1.5
billion in worldwide box office receipts. The books by Suzanne
Collins, on which the films are based, have sold more than 80
million copies around the world.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing
