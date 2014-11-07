NEW YORK Nov 7 The blockbuster post-apocalyptic action franchise "The Hunger Games" is hitting the stage and will open London in the summer of 2016 in a new purpose-built theater next to Wembley Stadium, Lionsgate said on Friday.

The studio behind "The Hunger Games" said it was teaming with Dutch media company Imagine Nation and U.S. based Triangular Entertainment on the show, which will be produced by Tony Award winner Robin de Levita and others.

"Their creative genius, combined with world-class production values and state-of-the-art technology, will provide a uniquely immersive experience for fans around the world," Lionsgate Chief Marketing Officer Tim Palen said in a statement.

The latest installment in the series, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1," stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson. It will be released worldwide on Nov. 21.

The previous two "Hunger Games" films grossed more than $1.5 billion in worldwide box office receipts. The books by Suzanne Collins, on which the films are based, have sold more than 80 million copies around the world. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)