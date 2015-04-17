(Updates with review, quotes)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, April 17 A revival of the Rodgers and
Hammerstein 1951 musical "The King and I" is getting the royal
treatment on Broadway with a 29-piece orchestra and huge cast in
a production critics say is breathtaking and beautiful.
The show that opened on Thursday night at the Vivian
Beaumont Theater tells the story of the Welsh widow, Anna
Leonowens, who travels to Bangkok in the 1860s to become a
teacher to the King of Siam's children.
Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr immortalized the roles in the
1956 film, which won five Oscars, including best actor for the
Russian-born Brynner, who took home a Tony award for his
portrayal of King Mongkut in the original Broadway show.
In the new stage production, multiple Tony nominee Kelli
O'Hara plays the feisty Anna with Japanese actor Ken Watanabe as
the monarch.
"You can't overstate how stunningly beautiful, how achingly
well sung this new revival of 'The King and I, is" said the New
York Post newspaper.
Although written decades ago, USA Today said the musical
about different cultures and love was still relevant.
"The 'King and I' still has much to tell us about our
differences and shared interests - about all the beautiful and
new things we can learn from each other, day to day," it added.
The show reunites O'Hara with director Bartlett Sher, who
worked together on "South Pacific," in a performance the trade
magazine Variety described as "ravishing."
The Daily News said she more than delivers in the role.
"She conveys Anna's feistiness and fair-mindedness in her
acting and silky singing," it added. "Her quiet,
near-conversational approach to "I Whistle A Happy Tune" and
"Getting to Know You" invests sugary numbers with real heft."
Variety also praised the performance, saying O'Hara has
never sung with more command or acted with more assurance.
Although some critics found fault with Watanabe's accent,
the Wall Street Journal said he "gets out from Brynner's long
shadow by giving a performance that is gleefully playful,
regally commanding and wholly his own."
The Hollywood Reporter lauded the leads and praised the
massive ensemble of more than 50 for the nearly three-hour
production.
"The crippling economics of Broadway have long since ushered
in the era of downsized casts and mini-orchestras, so the sheer
spectacle value of an opulently costumed 50-member troupe,
accompanied by 29 musicians in the pit, is enough to make a
musical-theater lover's head explode," he said.
(Editing by Alan Crosby)