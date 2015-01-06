NEW YORK Jan 6 The Broadway musical "The Last
Ship," written by Grammy-winning rock star Sting based on his
childhood growing up in a shipbuilding town in northeast
England, will close later this month, its producers said on
Tuesday.
Sting, 63, has been performing in the musical since Dec. 9
to boost flagging tickets sales but it was not enough to keep
the musical afloat.
"'The Last Ship' will play its final performance on Broadway
on Saturday, Jan. 24," its producers said in a statement, adding
Sting will continue in the musical until it closes.
In the first full week of Sting's performances, the musical
that cost $15 million to stage took in more than $817,000, up
from $491,000 the previous week.
Last week "The Last Ship" grossed $953,165 with 83 percent
of capacity, compared with "Wicked," which pulled in $2.7
million and the "Lion King" with $2.5 million.
"The Last Ship" opened on Oct. 26 to mixed reviews with
Sting winning praise for his foot-stomping, melodic score. But
critics found the story about a shipbuilder's son who returns
home after 15 years to a town hit by recession and a former
girlfriend who has moved on, tangled.
He joins the unemployed shipyard workers to build one last
ship. Sting replaced British actor Jimmy Nail as Jackie White,
the foreman of the closed shipyard in the town of Wallsend.
"Brave captain takes the helm," said the New York Post in a
headline about Sting's performance, while USA Today added:
"Sting steers 'Last Ship' with pride, charisma."
The closing of the musical follows the release of figures on
Monday showing Broadway had its best-attended and highest
grossing calendar year in 2014 with 13.1 million people seeing
shows that brought in $1.36 billion.
Attendance at shows rose 13 percent over the 2013 calendar
year and grosses were up 14 percent. Broadway also enjoyed its
highest grossing Christmas and New Year's weeks.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Marguerita Choy)