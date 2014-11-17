NEW YORK Nov 17 Hugh Jackman made a stunning
return to Broadway with a mesmerizing performance in
award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth's new drama 'The
River.'
Set in a remote cabin, the three-person play that opened at
the Circle in the Square Theatre on Sunday for a limited run won
praise for the "Wolverine" actor's portrayal of an outdoorsy
man on a romantic night fishing trip.
"Jackman is catch of the day in 'The River,' said the New
York Daily News, adding that his performance is "manly, measured
and speckled with melancholy."
The New York Times lauded the actor for conveying an
impression of self-contained silence and said he "ascends with
assurance to a new level as a stage actor."
Jackman, 46, is no stranger to Broadway and won a Tony award
in 2004 for "The Boy From Oz." But unlike that rousing musical
based on the life of singer/songwriter Peter Allen, or his
Oscar-nominated role in the film "Les Miserables," "The River,"
is an intense, mystical one-act play and Jackman is the center
of it.
"It's one of the bravest, most carefully calibrated
performances he has ever given," said the newspaper USA Today.
Jackman's character in the play, which was previously staged
at the Royal Court Theatre in London, is known simply as The
Man. He waxes lyrical about trout fishing and love, and he guts
and cooks a fish on stage.
British actress Cush Jumbo ("The Inbetweeners Movie") is The
Woman, who accompanies him on the night-time trout fishing trip
and mysteriously goes missing, and Laura Donnelly, who starred
in the London production, is The Other Woman.
The Hollywood Reporter said Jackman "brings heart and a
haunted sadness to the brawny aesthete who quotes (the poet) Ted
Hughes" but it found the play lacking and not up to par with
Butterworth's earlier Tony-nominated play "Jerusalem."
"Any sense of enveloping menace, mystery and even thematic
weight that might mask the writing's more ponderously mannered
aspects is missing," it added.
While it found it intriguing, USA Today described the play
as 'ultimately disappointing," which the trade journal Variety
echoed.
"Aside from the charismatic star's intense performance as a
lovesick fisherman who is given to poetic laments over the fish
(and the woman) who slipped away from him, just about everything
else about Jez Butterworth's strange chamber piece, "The River,"
is a downer," it said.