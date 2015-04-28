(Adds details, background)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, April 28 Two new musicals, "An
American in Paris," a romance based on the Oscar-winning film,
and the lesbian coming-out story "Fun Home" led the Tony
nominations, theatre's highest honors, on Tuesday with 12 nods
each.
Both shows earned nominations for the top prize, best
musical. "An American in Paris" also scored nominations for
leads Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, as did Michael Cerveris
and Beth Malone for their leading roles in "Fun Home."
"Something Rotten!" a bawdy parody of Broadway musicals set
in 1590s Tudor England which scored 10 nods, and "The Visit,"
about a wealthy widow returning to her hometown to seek revenge,
will also compete for the top musical prize.
But producer Harvey Weinstein's "Finding Neverland" and the
musical's stars Matthew Morrison and Kelsey Grammer were shut
out. Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Glenn
Close, James Earl Jones, Ewan McGregor, John Lithgow and Larry
David were also snubbed.
Rock star Sting scored a nomination for best musical score
for "The Ship," his first Broadway effort which closed earlier
this year.
Bruce Willis and Mary-Louise Parker announced the
nominations on Tuesday on "CBS This Morning." Tony winner and
nominee this year Kristin Chenoweth will host the 69th annual
awards with Alan Cumming at Radio City Music Hall on June 7. CBS
will broadcast the live two-hour show.
Three-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper earned a best actor
nomination for his role as a disfigured man in "The Elephant
Man." He will compete against Bill Nighy ("Skylight"), Ben Miles
("Wolf Hall One & Two"), Steven Boyer ("Hand to God") and Alex
Sharp in his Broadway debut in "The Curious Incident of the Dog
in the Night-Time."
Nominees for best play include "The Curious Incident of the
Dog in the Night-Time," Pulitzer Prize winner "Disgraced," "Hand
to God" and "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two," based on Hilary
Mantel's historical novels.
Oscar winner Helen Mirren, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II
in "The Audience," earned a best actress nomination along with
Carey Mulligan ("Skylight"), Ruth Wilson ("Constellations"),
Geneva Carr ("Hand to God") and Elisabeth Moss ("The Heidi
Chronicles").
Two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera ("The Visit"), multiple
Tony nominee Kelli O'Hara ("The King and I") and Chenoweth ("On
the Twentieth Century") were also nominated for the leading
actress musical award.
Tony Yazbeck ("On the Town"), Brian d'Arcy James ("Something
Rotten!") and Ken Watanabe ("The King and I") completed the best
actor musical nominees.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, additional reporting by Chris
Michaud; Editing by Ted Botha)