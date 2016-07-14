LONDON, July 14 Oscar nominee Anne Archer steps
into the shoes of a Hollywood star in the play "The Trial of
Jane Fonda", a drama about the American actress and her
anti-Vietnam War campaigning.
The play, written by Archer's husband Terry Jastrow, traces
Fonda's 1988 meeting with U.S. war veterans, who had staged
demonstrations to halt the production of a film she was working
on because of her past campaigns against the Vietnam War.
While the content of the meeting was never divulged
according to the play synopsis, Jastrow spoke with Fonda and
dozens of veterans in research for the drama, which debuted at
the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014 and now has additional
scenes and a new director for its July 13-Aug. 20 run in London.
"I think it's a story of war and peace, of why do we fight
these unnecessary wars, why do we get involved, what are the
losses there," Archer told Reuters. "I think we can all relate
to this story around the world and I think it's a story that
must be told."
