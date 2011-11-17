Nov 17 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp ( BK.N ) on Thursday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

BNY Mellon, Citigroup and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER:THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.70 PCT MATURITY 11/24/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.895 FIRST PAY 5/24/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.736 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 11/24/2014

+ 85 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 2/24/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.4 PCT MATURITY 1/17/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.819 FIRST PAY 1/17/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.438 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 158 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS