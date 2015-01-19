Jan 19 UK-based loan provider The Car Finance
Company is in talks over a possible sale to the investment firm
Pine Brook Partners, Sky News reported, citing sources familiar
with the matter.
The deal is expected to earn tens of millions of pounds for
Mark Smith, Car Finance's founder and managing director, Sky
News reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1EisGap)
Car Finance has received interest from financial investors
and, while no deal has been completed, the board is in
confidential discussions with a preferred party, the company
said in a statement to Sky News.
Pine Brook is a New York based firm with more than $5
billion of assets under management, according to the company
website.
The Car Finance Company and Pine Brook were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Larry
King)