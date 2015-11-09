LONDON Nov 9 Low cost gym operator The Gym Ltd
(IPO-GYM.L) has secured its 250 million pound ($377 million)
initial public offering on the London stock exchange, as its
private equity backers look to cash in on rising demand for
affordable gym memberships.
The company, majority owned by Phoenix Equity Partners, has
sold 64,068,246 shares, equivalent to 50 percent of its issued
share cpaital, at 195 pence per share.
The Gym will receive 90 million pounds of gross proceeds
from the offer, with the selling shareholders expected to raise
proceeds of 35 million pounds.
Since the opening of its first gym in July 2008, The Gym has
grown to become one of Britain's biggest operators of low-cost
gyms with 66 sites and 363,000 members as of Sept. 30.
Under Phoenix's ownership, the company's growth has
accelerated, with 11 new openings in the first nine months of
2015 alone.
Phoenix and fellow investor Bridges Ventures LLP will hold
approximately 28.1 percent and 13.9 percent of The Gym's share
capital respectively, while directors and members of the senior
management team will hold approximately 6.9 percent.
Barclays and Numis Securities Limited acted as Joint
Sponsors, Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.
Peel Hunt LLP acted as Lead Manager.
($1 = 0.6639 pounds)
