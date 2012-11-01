* Q3 oper EPS $0.78 vs est $0.83
* Core earnings in P&C unit nearly doubles to $160 mln
Nov 1 Insurer The Hartford Financial Services
Group reported a rise in third-quarter profit, driven by
lower catastrophe losses and improved pricing, but core earnings
came in below Wall Street expectations.
The Hartford is in the middle of a restructuring designed to
focus more closely on its property insurance business.
In the past quarter, it has completed the sale of its
Individual Life, Retirement Plans and Woodbury Financial
Services.
"These transactions are expected to generate an
approximately $2.2 billion statutory capital benefit," McGee
said in a statement.
Net income jumped to $401 million, or 83 cents per share,
from $60 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, it earned 78 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting Hartford to earn 83 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Core earnings at the company's property & casualty (P&C)
unit almost doubled to $160 million.
The company benefitted from higher renewal pricing in
commercial, personal auto and homeowners, and also saw higher
retention of clients in all three lines, CEO McGee said.
P&C combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue an
insurer has to pay out in claims, improved to 97.5 percent from
99.4 percent last year.
The Hartford shares closed at $21.92 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.