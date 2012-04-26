U.S. band The Killers perform during a concert at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo/Files

LOS ANGELES A saxophonist for rock band The Killers died earlier this week at his Las Vegas home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, a spokeswoman for the Clark County Coroner said on Thursday.

Thomas "Tommy" Marth, 33, who played saxophone on live tours with The Killers between 2008 and 2010 and on their albums "Sam's Town" and "Day & Age," was found dead on Monday.

His death has been ruled a suicide by officials in Clark County, Nevada, where Las Vegas is located.

"Last night we lost our friend Thomas Marth. Our prayers are with his family. There's a light missing in Las Vegas tonight. Travel well, Tommy," The Killers posted on Twitter.

The Killers, made up of lead singer Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci, rose to fame in 2004 with their debut album "Hot Fuss," and have gained global success with singles such as "Mr Brightside" and "When We Were Young."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)