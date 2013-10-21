UAW says membership rose 1.8 pct in 2016
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
Oct 21 Theme International Holdings Ltd
* Says unaware of any reasons for fluctuations in stock price and trading volumes
* Theme says recently exploring feasibility of a possible acquisition of equity interests of an energy company in the U.S.
Source text in English:
Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 4 Membership in the United Auto Workers union rose by 7,300 workers in 2016 to 415,963, the seventh straight year of small gains for the American labor union.
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.