By David Randall
NEW YORK, June 12 It's the one place where a
roller coaster ride is a good thing.
Revenue at U.S. theme parks is expected to reach a record
$13.4 billion this year, a 2.8 percent gain from 2012, according
to market research firm IBIS World. The expanding U.S. economy,
improving housing market and declining unemployment rate are all
factors behind the rosy forecast.
Rising demand was one reason that Walt Disney Co was
able to raise its U.S. ticket prices 9.6 percent last week,
putting a one-day pass to Disneyland at $92. Comcast Corp's
Universal Studios, meanwhile, invested more than $155
million in theme parks last year to take market share from
Disney. The company plans to build a Harry Potter attraction at
its Hollywood park, further cutting into Disney's core market.
While theme parks make up just one division at both Disney
and Comcast, analysts say both companies are in the best
positions to capture the expected growth in the sector.
Here are the funds with the largest combined percentage of
assets in those two companies, according to Lipper data.
Fund Ticker Total % of % of 3-year
Assets Assets in Assets in annualized
Disney Comcast performanc
e
Fidelity FBMPX $919.2 mil 16.4 10.4 24.5
Select
Multimedia
BBH Core BBTEX $5.5 bil 0 4.9 18.1
Select
Eaton ECSTX $7.6 bil 2.4 2.2 13.4
Vance
Large Cap
Value
State STFGX $3.5 bil 4.5 0 13.0
Farm:
Growth
Fund
JPMorgan JLGMX $11.8 bil 1.9 2.1 17.2
Large Cap
Growth
Source: Lipper, Morningstar