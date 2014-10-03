Oct 3 Theraclion SA :
* Announced on Thursday the publication on Sept. 30 in the
"Journal of Therapeutic Ultrasound" of results of the early
assessment of benign thyroid nodules treatment by its Echopulse,
using scintigraphic measures
* Series of cases were performed over four consecutive days
* 10 patients, examined acutely after the procedure, were
assessed by scintigraphy before and after the treatment
performed by Echopulse
* Article published demonstrates that the Echopulse positive
postoperative results are confirmed by a scintigraphic
assessment
* In terms of safety, no serious side effect related to the
procedure was reported and no re-treatment was necessary
