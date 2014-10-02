BRIEF-C-RAD sells SIGRT solution to Miami Cancer Institute
* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA
Oct 2 Theraclion SA :
* Says H1 revenue is 483,000 euros, no revenue in same period last year
* Says H1 net loss is 2.28 million euros versus loss of 1.99 million euros last year
* Says cash position as of June 30 was 7.5 million euros
ZURICH, April 18 Novartis's push into oncology and liver disease, two of its treatment priorities, advanced on Monday as the Swiss drugmaker won a second U.S. breakthrough tag for its cancer gene therapy while striking a separate pact with Allergan.