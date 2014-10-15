Oct 15 Theraclion SA :

* Presents positive results from a study published in the International Journal of Hyperthermia

* Study was on the early assessment by thyroid function of benign thyroid

* Study showed the safety and the effectiveness of echopulse in the treatment of benign hot and cold thyroid nodules by thyroid function