BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 20 Theradiag SA :
* FY revenue 7.1 million euros ($8.2 million) versus 6.7 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q54d9R Further company coverage: