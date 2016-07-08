July 8 The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has barred blood-testing company Theranos Inc's founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, from operating a lab for at least two years.

The CMS has revoked a key certificate for the company's Newark, California lab, and terminated the facility's approval to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments for all services.

The sanctions, which arise from a 2015 CMS survey of the facility, includes an unspecified civil money penalty.

The CMS said in January that Theranos's practices violated several clinical-laboratory regulations, jeopardizing patient health and safety.

"While we are disappointed by CMS' decision, we take these matters very seriously and are committed to fully resolving all outstanding issues," Holmes said in a statement late on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)