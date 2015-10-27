BRIEF-Saudi's Mouwasat Medical reports Q1 profit of 85.1 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration pointed out deficiencies at laboratory operator Theranos' facility in Newark, California, including how the company classifies its main product.
The FDA also said that quality audits had not been performed at the facility. (1.usa.gov/1MpBrra)
Theranos' main product is the Capillary Tube Nanotainer, one of two kinds of tiny vials used to collect blood from patients.
The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that the startup now uses the nanotainers, for just one of its tests and that former employees also doubted the reliability of Edison, Theranos's proprietary lab tool.
Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes has said her company's technology is sound. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q1 sales 363 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES SUCCESS IN CLINICAL TRIAL OF ELEVIEW AGAINST STANDARD OF CARE IN ENDOSCOPIC MUCOSAL RESECTION OF LARGE SESSILE POLYPS IN COLON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)