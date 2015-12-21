Dec 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is
investigating complaints filed by two former employees of
privately held laboratory operator Theranos Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
In September, a complaint filed by a former Theranos
employee to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
stated that the management instructed lab employees to continue
testing patients with the company's devices, despite facing
accusations that its devices were flawed and had problems with
accuracy, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1OhKD1T)
The FDA received a second complaint earlier this month,
which claimed that a study for a herpes test submitted for
approval with the FDA violated research protocol, the newspaper
said, upon reviewing both the complaints.
CMS auditors had examined the company's Newark lab, in
November, which was part of the regular audit that the company
was said to continue, the Journal said.
Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes defended her
company earlier this year, when the Wall Street Journal
published stories suggesting her startup was relying on tools
from traditional labs as it struggled with its own technology.
Holmes fought back the claims stating the company has moved
away from one of its devices only briefly as it transitions to
getting approval from the FDA for all of its tests.
According to the Journal, Theranos spokeswoman Brooke
Buchanan said, the company hasn't been provided with "a copy of
any alleged complaint, so we have no basis to evaluate what is
in it or even if a complaint has been filed."
"Agencies have a process for evaluating complaints, and many
complaints are not substantiated. We trust our regulators to
properly investigate any complaints, and we look forward to
continuing our strong and productive relationships with them,"
she added in the report.
CMS and FDA spokeswomen have declined to comment to the
Journal.
Reuters could not independently reach the FDA, Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services and Theranos for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)