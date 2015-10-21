Oct 21 Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes
fought back on Wednesday against accusations that the technology
at the heart of the blood-testing startup has grave flaws.
Holmes delivered her defense of her company at a technology
conference hosted in Laguna Beach by the Wall Street Journal,
which last week published a pair of stories suggesting her
startup was relying on technology from traditional labs as it
struggled with its own technology.
But Holmes said the company has moved away from one of its
devices only briefly as it transitions to getting approval from
the Food and Drug Administration for all of its tests. She cited
her successful lobbying for a law in Arizona that allows
patients to get blood tests without a doctor's order.
"I personally in Arizona worked very hard to change the
law," she said. "I can't do that without knowing that the tests
that are offered are of the highest quality."
