May 11 Blood-testing firm Theranos Inc said it
was adding three new members to its board of directors, and
announced the retirement of its chief operating officer.
Theranos has been in the spotlight after reports last year
suggested that the company was relying on traditional lab tools
as it struggles with its own technology. It is currently being
investigated by several U.S. regulators.
On Wednesday, Theranos said it would expand its board to
include Dr. Fabrizio Bonanni, a former Amgen Inc and
Baxter International Inc executive.
The other additions are Dr. William Foege, a former director
of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and
Richard Kovacevich, former chief executive officer of Wells
Fargo & Co.
Sunny Balwani, who played a key role in Theranos' product
development, is also retiring as president and COO, the company
said on Wednesday.
Palo Alto, California-based Theranos, which was founded in
2003 by Elizabeth Holmes, conducts a wide range of tests with
one drop of blood from a finger-stick using its Nanotainers,
rather than the large vial typically collected.
