April 18 Blood-testing firm Theranos Inc is
under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern
District of California, Bloomberg reported.
U.S. federal health regulators have proposed banning
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes from the blood-testing
business for at least two years after determining that the
company failed to fix deficiencies at its California laboratory,
the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
Theranos could not immediately be reached for comment. (bloom.bg/1S6C2io)
Theranos had promised to shake up medical testing by
conducting a wide range of tests with just one drop of blood in
a user-friendly manner with quick results.
The company has been in the spotlight after reports in the
WSJ suggested that the blood-testing devices were flawed and had
problems with accuracy.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)