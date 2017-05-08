BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Women's healthcare company TherapeuticsMD Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected the drug developer's application to market its drug to treat vaginal pain.
The FDA had identified issues relating to long-term safety data, the company said.
The drug, TX-004HR, was being developed to treat moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse in post-menopausal women. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.