TORONTO Feb 8 Canadian drugmaker
Theratechnologies Inc reported a loss for the fiscal
year on Wednesday, and said its recent restructuring had not yet
been reflected in results.
In December, the Montreal-based company cancelled the
development of its drug to treat muscle wasting related to
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and said it would cut 60
percent of its work force.
On Wednesday's conference call, the company said the move
would yield cost savings in future years.
"As you all know, 2011 was a challenging year for the
industry, and a year of change and transformation for
Theratechnologies," said Chief Executive John-Michel Huss.
For the fiscal year ended Nov. 30, net loss was C$17.7
million ($17.8 million), or 29 Canadian cents a share, compared
with a net profit of C$8.9 million, or 15 Canadian cents a
share, in the previous year. The company said it C$37 million in
cash on hand.
The previous year's profit was mainly due to a C$25.0
million payment associated with the approval of Egrifta, an
injectable drug to reduce abdominal fat in HIV patients.
Revenue at the Montreal-based company fell to C$14.9 million
from C$31.9 million last year.
Theratechnologies stock was down 13 Canadian cents at C$2.49
soon after the Toronto market opened.