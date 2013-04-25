BRIEF-Corvex Management LP reports 5.5 pct stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage:
April 25 Biopharmaceutical company Theravance Inc said it plans to split its business into two publicly traded companies.
One of the companies, Royalty Management Co, will focus on developing drugs under Theravance's collaboration with British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Theravance said on Thursday.
The other, Theravance Biopharma, will focus on development of small-molecule compounds in rare disease areas.
Theravance reported a first-quarter net loss of $37.4 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with a profit of $84.6 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell by $125.8 million to $1.3 million.
The steep fall in revenue reflected the end in January of Theravance's global deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc to develop and market its antibiotic Vibativ.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 38 cents per share on revenue of $2.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Theravance's shares were down marginally at $31.90 in after-hours trading.
MOSCOW, May 31 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Wednesday its net profit jumped to 13.9 billion roubles ($245 million) in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 312 million roubles in the same period last year.