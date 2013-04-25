* Says one of the new cos to focus on drugs under deal with
GSK
* 1st-qtr loss $0.39/share vs. est loss $0.38/share
* Revenue down $125.8 mln at $1.3 mln
April 25 Biopharmaceutical company Theravance
Inc said it plans to split into two publicly traded
companies, one of which would independently manage the
development of the respiratory drugs it is working on with
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
The split plan comes after weeks of speculation that the
company could be bought by Glaxo, Theravance's largest
shareholder with a stake of about 27 percent.
Theravance shares were up about 10 percent at $33.50 in
after-hours trading on Thursday.
The other company to result from the split will focus on
development of small-molecule compounds in rare disease areas.
Theravance Chief Executive Rick Winningham said the split
would unlock potential value from two disparate sets of assets,
better align employee incentives and provide a consistent return
of capital to stockholders of the Glaxo partner, to be called
Royalty Management Co.
The second company will be called Theravance Biopharma.
Theravance's shares rose sharply in early March after Piper
Jaffray said in a research report that Glaxo could take over
Theravance if U.S. health regulators ruled positively on the
companies' respiratory drugs, Breo Ellipta and Anoro.
An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
recommended earlier this month that the agency approve Breo
Ellipta to treat smoking-related lung damage.
Theravance's shares have risen more than 10 percent since
then up to Thursday close of $30.92. The stock was trading at
$33.50 after hours.
Theravance also reported a first-quarter net loss of $37.4
million, or 39 cents per share, compared with a profit of $84.6
million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell by $125.8 million to $1.3 million. The steep
fall in revenue reflected the scrapping in January of
Theravance's global deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc
to develop and market its antibiotic Vibativ.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 38 cents per
share on revenue of $2.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.