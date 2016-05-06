BRIEF-Keyware Technologies Q1 EBITDA up at EUR 1.3 mln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 4.5 MLN VS EUR 4.0 MLN YEAR AGO
May 6 Thermaltake Technology:
* Says the company to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.35 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says the company to pay cash dividend of T$22,336,315 in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymnM
