April 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, on Wednesday lowered its full-year 2015 revenue outlook, citing adverse foreign exchange rates, but raised the lower end of its earnings forecast.

The company also reported a lower first-quarter net profit due to 2014 divestiture gains as well as foreign currency rates.

Thermo Fisher said that because of the U.S. dollar's continued strength, it expects full-year 2015 revenue of $16.67 billion to $16.83 billion, down from its previous estimate of $16.8 billion to $17 billion. Citing stronger operating performance and an acquisition, Thermo Fisher also raised the low end of its outlook for adjusted 2015 earnings by 3 cents to between $7.25 and $7.40 per share.

Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned $1.63 per share in the first quarter. It reported a net profit of $385 million, or 96 cents a share, compared with $543 million, or $1.36 per share, in the year-earlier quarter, which included $582 million in restructuring gains.

Revenue for the latest quarter grew slightly to $3.92 billion from $3.9 billion in the corresponding 2014 quarter. (Reporting by Deena Beasley, editing by G Crosse)