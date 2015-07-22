July 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported an 84 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Net income rose to $511.6 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, from $278.5 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $4.27 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)