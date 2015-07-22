BRIEF-Air Canada Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.32
* Air canada - qtrly operating revenues c$3,642 million versus c$ 3,343 million
July 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported an 84 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
Net income rose to $511.6 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, from $278.5 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $4.27 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
